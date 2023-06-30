Children as young as 12 went missing recently in Philadelphia

Just last month, nearly two dozen children went missing in the City of Philadelphia.

In April, it was nearly three dozen.

Now that school is out and we head into summer, sadly, the names of more missing children have been added to a very large list.

But you can help.

If you have seen any of the children that are listed below, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Call or text (215) 686-TIPS

Nathan Santiago

15-year-old Nathan Santiago was last seen on June 2nd on the 3400 block of Ormes St.

He is 5' 7" with a medium build, brown eyes, a light brown complexion, and black hair, and was last seen wearing grey pants and a grey shirt.

Fenton Higgins

15-year-old Fenton Higgins was last seen at 8 AM on June 2nd on the 2500 block of S. Robinson St.

He is 5' 6", 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black striped pants.

Fenton was possibly seen in the area of Center City/Penn’s Landing.

Adrian Lyda

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help finding 14-year-old Adrian Lyda.

She was last seen on June 7th on the 4100 block of Bennington St.

She is 5' 5", 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Crocs.

Jacquie-Lynn Gregg

Philadelphia Police say Jacquie-Lynn Gregg was last seen around lunchtime on Wednesday, June 14th, exiting a NJ Transit bus at Broad and Cherry Streets and then walking south on Broad Street towards Arch.

Police did not provide her age or a description.

Maleehah Larke

Maleehah Larke was last seen leaving her home on the 7600 block of Rugby Street at 9 AM on June 16th.

She is 16, 130 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and is approximately 5' 7" tall.

It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared and she may be in the 100 block of N. 64th Street.

Karen Aquino-Guerra

12-year-old Karen Aquino-Guerra was last seen at around 6:30 on the morning of June 20th on the 2500 block of South Mildred Street.

She is 5' tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and black sandals.

Trinity Santana

17-year-old Trinity Santana was last seen around 7:30 on June 22nd in the 1500 block of Arch St.

She is 5' 2", 123 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray T-Shirt and blue jeans.

