Childcare is big money here in New Jersey

Childcare is a must for most working parents. With the Pandemic there was a significant drop in the need for childcare here in New Jersey as most of us were working out of our homes.

The pandemic is over and many of us have returned to work with the need for childcare here in New Jersey almost returning to pre-pandemic numbers.

According to a new study from HelpAdvisor.com with information extracted from the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey in May of 2023, the average American spends an astounding 27% of their household income on childcare with an average cost for childcare at $325.39 per week.

New Jersey has the proud honor of being the second most expensive state for childcare here in the United States with an average cost of a whopping $442.19 per week. New Jersey is second only to Nevada which averages $493.42 per week in childcare.

In looking at the demographics, Americans aged 25 – 39 spent the most money at an average of $332.17 per week. The fact that married couples spent more on childcare than divorced, separated, or single parents was a little surprising to me because I assumed that the opportunity was greater for a married couple to work out childcare between them but factor in both parents working 9 am – 5 pm and someone must watch the children and that becomes expensive.

Another head shaker is the fact that nationally lower household incomes spend more on childcare than wealthier households. Households with an average income between $25,000 and $34,999 spend an average here in America $295.92 per week and households with an average income between $100,000 - and $149,000 averaged are spending an average of $275.57 per week.

It’s expensive here in New Jersey to take care of your children. Spending over $400.00 a week regardless of your income is a big chunk of after-tax revenue.

