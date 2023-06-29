Chevy Chase to headline this year’s NJ Christmas-Con

If you were a huge Chevy Chase fan, like I was back in the 70s, you’ll never fall out of love with him. No matter how many people he managed to anger over the years with his erratic behavior, those of us who loved him will still harken back to his days as a not-ready-for-primetime player on the original SNL, and as Clark Griswold in the National Lampoon franchise.

But if you’re a fan of Chevy’s and of National Lampoon, you’ll be so excited about the holiday-themed Christmas Con Convention coming to New Jersey this year.

According to an exclusive story on People.com, Chevy Chase is scheduled to headlong the convention this year.

This is an incredible holiday event every year in NJ, where you can get a jump on your holiday shopping with a stroll through the fabulous holiday market, and see artists, authors, and vendors of all kinds.

Special Screening And Q&A Of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" With Chevy Chase Getty Images loading...

Of course, you’ll take a photo with Santa or take advantage of other enchanting photo op displays!

You can also get behind-the-scenes personal stories at celebrity panels and get a moment for autographs and photos from the stars.

It takes place Dec. 8 to 10 at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison, and according to the story, it’s going to be extra special with Chevy there.

The convention is best known for having all of the famous stars of Christmas movies you’ve loved over the years. For instance, last year saw several stars from the king of holiday movies, the hallmark channel in attendance.

There were also lifetime and GAF holiday stars like Paul Campbell, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Andrew Walker, Nikki, DeLoach, and Autumn Reeser. The headliners were mean girls costars Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett.

But this year‘s headliner is the biggest star of them all. Now 79 years old, we haven’t seen Chevy as Clark Griswold in 34 years. This is his first time headlining this event. That’s going to be a fun and extra special reunion for him and his fans.

