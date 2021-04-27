Cherry Hill woman searches for EMT who saved her 20 years ago

A Cherry Hill woman is hoping the internet can work some magic and help her find the EMT she says saved her life after a car crash twenty years ago.

In a post on the Cherry Hill United Facebook page, Beth Mazgajewski tells of how on Sep. 22, 2001, she was broadsided while making a turn on Haddonfield-Berlin Road. The accident was devastating, leaving Beth with 37 fractures, internal bleeding, and a collapsed lung, although she didn’t realize how badly she was injured at the time. She says an off duty EMT came to her aid, prying her door open and holding her place to prevent her from moving around. Due to the severity of her injuries, she is convinced the man saved her life.

As she says in her Facebook post to the group,

For nearly 20 years I have thought about this man and how lucky I was that he was there. The accident recovery was actually quite long and certainly that day changed my life. But the kindness of that stranger to stop and just keep me calm and still has never been forgotten and I’d really just like to thank him if I can.

According to 6 ABC Philadelphia, the Cherry Hill EMS saw Beth’s post and are trying to help her find her hero, but there’s not much to go on. Records from that accident are long gone, and, understandably, Beth doesn’t remember many details of the man; she was barely conscious at the time. She remembers him as being in his 30s or 40s with dark hair. While details are scant, she is hopeful someone will know the man whose actions saved her life and put her in touch with him.

