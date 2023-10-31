Check out the new look of Walmart: Upgrades to 11 stores in NJ

HOWELL — Another newly transformed Walmart is officially launching for customers.

Over two years, the retail giant has plans to transform 11 New Jersey locations with a $75 million investment.

As part of Walmart's largest single-day rollout of "re-grand openings," the spot along Route 9 in Howell will be hosting a special event on Friday.

Walmart associates, including two who helped to first open the Howell location 27 years ago, as well as local community leaders, will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony that includes "festivities," the retailer announced on Monday.

Walmart Walmart loading...

Changes coming to NJ Walmart locations

The celebration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Transformations at the store include:

🔵 A reconfigured store layout provides more access to heavily-shopped areas, such as grocery and toys

🔵 "Activated corners" at the home, baby, and apparel sections, to pull in customers and help them "feel" the space

🔵 "Elevated departments" that showcase products out of their boxes so customers can get a better feel for the items

🔵 New products and categories include new apparel brands like Reebok and Chaps, and an expanded pet department

🔵 A transformed front end that's meant to speed up checkout time — staffed registers will still be available, as well as a lane specifically for Walmart+ customers

🔵 New paint and signage both indoors and outdoors

🔵 New fixtures and LED lighting throughout the store

🔵 "Digital touchpoints" for customers who want more information about products and services

Walmart Walmart loading...

Which NJ Walmart locations are being remodeled?

Customers in Hudson County were welcomed to a re-grand opening on Aug. 18 in Secaucus.

According to a spokesperson, the 11 New Jersey Walmart locations included in the transformation investment are:

🔵 Turnersville

🔵 North Brunswick

🔵 Phillipsburg (Hopatcong)

🔵 Teterboro

🔵 Linden

🔵 North Bergen

🔵 Bayonne

🔵 East Brunswick

🔵 Freehold

🔵 Secaucus

🔵 Howell

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer