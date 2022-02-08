Check out incredible ‘Jersey Pizza Joint’ song inspired by Facebook page

The very first topic ever done on New Jersey 101.5 back when it first premiered on the air in 1990 was, "Who makes the best pizza in New Jersey?" We love our pizza in New Jersey and why not? Jersey pizza joints are the best anywhere and now thanks to Paul Marzano, they are immortalized in song.

"Jersey Pizza Joint", by Parkway Paulie (better known as Paul Marzano) pays homage to all those great pizzerias we know and love. Marzano, a singer/songwriter from Lyndhurst has performed his classics all over New Jersey at such places as The Stone Pony, The Bitter End, and CBGB's before its final days.

Paul has joined me on New Jersey 101.5. Here we communicate through email:

So how did Paul Marzano come to write "Jersey Pizza Joint"

"In 2020 I joined a Facebook group called Jersey Pizza Joints, started by my friend Guy Madsen. It's a group that's grown from 25 buddies at the Jersey Shore to now over 55,000+ members in NJ and beyond - all dedicated to the love of Jersey Pizza. The comments and opinions on Jersey Pizza are STRONG, and filled with a lot of Jersey attitude, but all in good fun. The goal is to help promote small businesses who work their tails off to make the greatest pizza on the planet. The song was inspired by that group and of course my own love of pizza from NJ."

What's Marzano's favorite type of Pizza?

"I love a classic plain slice, well done, but not burnt. If I do put a topping on, it's mushroom and onions."

Where's Marzano's favorite Pizza Place?

"Jersey Pizza Joints recently held their second annual Jersey Pizza Bowl at Redds in the Meadowlands. It was a "pizza carnival" with 400+ attendees, celebrity judges, entertainment and of course the Best Pizza finalists. This year's KING of NJ Pizza was Maruca's of Seaside Heights, so congratulations! I am a big fan of theirs, but if I had to pick my number one personal favorite, it would be Rosie's in Point Pleasant."

Paul can be seen performing at many of the Jersey Shore's top venues as a member of the band Aloha Monkey. Among the songs in their set, is of course "Jersey Pizza Joints."

Paul Marzano is due to release a new album in 2022, Whispers of Song. "I was also included in this 2021's Asbury Park Porch fest, which I was really proud of."

