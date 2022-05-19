Cheating on your taxes in NJ? Someone is watching you
You might not be aware of it but a specially trained group of men and women are hard at work in New Jersey, cracking down on tax cheats.
Tammy Tomlins, acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation New Jersey Office, said her team investigates potential violations of the Internal Revenue Service code and other types of financial crimes as well “like money laundering, bribery, or violations of the Bank Secrecy Act laws.”
Who gets targeted?
She said their investigations “are targeted at individuals who knowingly commit tax fraud or other financial crimes. We don’t fish for cases.”
Tomlins said they will get leads for upwards of 125 new investigations every year from a variety of sources.
“Some of those are referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, some of those are referrals from your neighbor, or from any individual that recognizes somebody is not willing to pay their fair share, and some are from other law enforcement sources,” she said.
She stressed this is important work because “it reinforces the backbone of our voluntary compliance tax system, it’s a system that funds things like our government, our military, and our infrastructure.”
Turn them in
She added if you are aware of any monkey business going on you should definitely report it.
“Individuals and businesses engaging in tax fraud are not just stealing from the government, they are stealing from neighbors,” said Tomlins.
“Ultimately it’s about protecting the American taxpayers and ensuring everyone pays their fair share.”
She said when it comes to your own taxes:
• Choose a tax preparer wisely, look for a preparer who is available year-round.
• Make sure your preparer has an IRS tax preparer identification number
• Make sure your preparer signs your return as your preparer
• Make sure you receive any refund that’s due, it should not go to your preparer
• Understand the IRS will never call you threatening legal action, if you get a call like this, it’s fake
• Do not respond to text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS- they’re fake
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
