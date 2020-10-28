You may have heard the news that for the first time in their history the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Charlie Brown specials won’t be airing on network tv this year. Apple TV + acquired the rights and you have to stream It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown to see it. Same for A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Very narrow windows will be available for free viewing. Otherwise you have to pay.

This has angered fans who feel these are more than just holiday specials; these are part of the fabric of American culture and tradition. There is something to be said for the appointment tv and communal viewing nature of these gems. There was always an odd comfort in knowing the rest of the country was watching along with you. It made it feel special as the holidays should feel.

But is it worth launching a petition over?

Someone thought so.

This petition has gone up on change.org demanding the Peanuts specials be returned to broadcast tv. Part of the plea includes the following:

“Obviously we can't let this stand. We can not let Apple take the football away from us like Lucy always does to Charlie Brown! It's time for us Peanuts fans to stand up to Apple and Wildbrain Studios (current owners of Peanuts) and show them they're making a mistake. With this petition, we are making a statement - the statement that #AppleHatesTradition and that the tradition of watching the Peanuts holiday specials should be renewed as soon as possible!”

At the time I’m writing this the petition has garnered 158,378 signatures. While I miss the idea of having it on network television I won’t be dying on this hill. Things change. We don’t have a birthright to free Charlie Brown specials. But again, if you’d like to add your signature you can see the petition here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.