The ‘Charlie Brown’ specials will air on TV this year after all

It’s a Christmas miracle, Charlie Brown.

For the first time in eons, this was going to be the first year without an annual airing of the Peanuts holiday TV specials, as the rights to air the shows like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas had been sold to Apple for its Apple TV+ streaming service. The news sparked much consternation from fans of the shows who aren’t subscribers, and look forward to their year visits with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Snoopy, and the rest.

It appears that, as usual, complaining about something gets stuff done. The Associated Press says that Apple has “bowed to the backlash” and is now teaming with PBS for several ad-free broadcasts, on November 22 (Thanksgiving) and December 13 (Christmas). Plus...

Both specials will also be available for free during three-day windows on Apple TV+ (Nov. 25-27 for “Thanksgiving” and Dec. 11-13 for “Christmas.”) For subscribers, the specials will be available beginning Nov. 18 and Dec. 4, respectively.

It’s good news all around. Apple TV+ users get early access, but everyone else gets to watch them with no commercials on PBS as well. For once, the metaphorical football was not yanked out from under our feet just as we went to kick it. Phew. Now just figure out a way to get It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on TV before next Halloween and we’re all set.