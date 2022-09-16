Charges filed in Rowan University bias incident in Glassboro, NJ

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General Bias Crime Unit is now investigating a racial slur that was scrawled on the dorm room door of a Black student at Rowan University.

University president Ali A. Houshmand has confirmed that investigators identified two people involved in the incident. They were not Rowan students. A third person is still being sought.

The person who actually wrote the racist message has been charged and banned from campus, according to Houshmand.

Security camera footage was used to identify the suspects.

"Both identified individuals have been banned from campus, and action will be taken against the third when identified," Houshmand said in a statement, "Additionally, the Rowan student who granted access to these visitors also will be held accountable."

None of the individuals involved have been identified.

For now, the case will be handled in Glassboro Municipal Court, but the state's Bias Crime Unit could file additional charges in state court.

A female Black student found the racist writings scrawled on decorations she had hung on her door in Holly Pointe Commons on Saturday night. She informed Rowan Police, who began an investigation.

Houshmand condemned the act of racism, and cautioned this was not a trivial matter. "While this attack may have seemed trivial to the perpetrators involved, such serious actions can have long-term consequences on people's lives," he said.

Counseling is being made available to students who may have been "triggered" by the event.

Students were also cautioned about who let have access to the Rowan campus, and warned students they would be held responsible for the behavior and conduct of their guests.

"Be mindful of your guests’ actions and be cautious about opening doors to your residence hall for people you don't know. Remember that what they do reflects on you and your community," Houshmand said.

