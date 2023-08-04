An Ocean County man was arrested Thursday after using Snapchat to entice minors to send him videos and images of sexually explicit acts, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.

Daniel Nilla, 35, of Brick, has been charged with two counts of exploitation of a minor and one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the complaint, Nilla was communicating with and receiving explicit material from five minor victims, including two 12-year-olds, from December 2021 to April 2023. Nilla induced at least two of the victims to send him images and videos of themselves engaging in sexually explicit acts, officials said.

Law enforcement learned of Nilla's alleged conduct while investigating a sexual assault in Virginia. A then 14-year-old female stated during an interview that she was communicating via Snapchat with two accounts that were later traced to Nilla's home and his mother's home.

Nilla was detained after making his initial court appearance on Thursday, according to officials.

The charges for sexual exploitation of a minor each carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. The charge of receipt of child exploitation material carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years behind bars, and a $250,000 fine.

