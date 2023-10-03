Celebrate spooky season in NJ with these Halloween-themed bagels

It’s October, New Jersey! Which means it’s officially the start of Spooky Season.

For those who observe the season, pumpkin spice lattes, stepping on crunchy leaves, bonfires, and horror movies are all in store. But what’s a specifically Jersey way of celebrating the start of fall?

Halloween-themed bagels, of course!

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

Bagel Nook, a bagel shop that specializes in unique, quirky bagels not only announced that they recently opened up a third New Jersey location in Freehold, NJ, but they also shared their Halloween-themed bagels for the fall season.

Why spend October eating regular bagels when you can have the Pumpkin Overload?

It’s described by APP as a “pumpkin-shaped orange bagel with a green apple licorice stem, filled with pumpkin cream cheese and a pumpkin muffin top.”

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

Then there’s the ever-colorful Beetlejuice bagel filled with cream cheese, a sugar cookie, and sprinkles.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

BEETLEJUICE BAGEL! BEETLEJUICE BAGEL! BEETLEJUICE BAGEL!

Darn, saying it three times didn’t make it appear next to my computer.

What made me even more excited was a bagel-themed after my favorite horror franchise: "Scream."

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

The Scream bagel is a black and white bagel with a red velvet muffin squished between cream cheese.

Or dare I say… SCREAM CHEESE?

Bagel Nook is offering apple cider French toast flavored bagels as well.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

For those who aren’t necessarily about flavored bagels, there are other ways to have a spooktacular breakfast, they also serve Apple Pie flavored cream cheese for you to put on your regular bagel.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

Or pumpkin pancakes if you’re not into the bagel scene.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

The new Bagel Nook shop is located at 4345 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.

The two other NJ locations are at 51 Village Center Drive in Freehold and 301 N. Harrison St. in Princeton.

@the_bagel_nook via Instagram @the_bagel_nook via Instagram loading...

