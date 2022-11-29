CBS 3 in Philadelphia announces major changes

Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year.

The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.

Kelly will appear on the station's 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. newscasts on CBS 3, starting January 9, 2023.

Plus, he'll be the on-camera meteorologist for the 10 pm newscast, which airs on the CW Philly.

This news means that CBS 3's current evening meteorologist Kate Bilo, will be moving to the daytime newscasts on the station. She'll be offering weather coverage on the station's noon and 4 p.m. broadcasts (on weekdays) moving forward.

As part of the move, Kelly will also be named the station's "chief meteorologist." That's a title that Bilo currently holds.

Weathercasts during the weekday mornings are anchored by Llarisa Abreu and weekend staffers Tammie Souza and Andrew Kozak.

The station's news director (and Vice President), Kathy Gerrow, says that the move will bring Kate's "considerable knowledge and experience to the heart of the day."

As for the hiring of Bill Kelly, Gerrow says it'll help the station improve even more.

"Bill’s innovative approach to telling the weather story will help us take NextWeather at CBS Philadelphia to the next level," she said in a statement issued this week.

The move from Washington, D.C.'s WJLA (an ABC station) for Bill Kelly marks a bit of a homecoming, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Kelly's parents are graduates of Pennsbury High School (Bucks County). He spent summers in Bucks County as a child (in Levittown and Fairless Hills) they report.

“Family and roots are so important to me. The opportunity to raise my three amazing daughters in the same place their grandparents were born and raised is beyond a blessing," Kelly said in a statement.

