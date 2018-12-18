A recall of three California lettuce products sold in New Jersey has been put into effect -- a move that comes not long after health concerns over Romaine lettuce from California sent restaurants and supermarkets scrambling.

Adams Bros. Farming announced that it was recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution" after it was determined the products may have been contaminated with E. coli.

The recalled produce was harvested between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, and was only grown in certain fields, according to a statement from the company. The list of recalled produce includes red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower.

"Adams Bros. Farming Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply," the company said.

The voluntary recall includes produce sold all over the country, but only the cauliflower was sold to wholesalers in New Jersey. The red and green leaf lettuce being recalled was also sold in Pennsylvania.

The company said the recall started after sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. Coli, though all tests of the filtered, treated water the company used tested negative.

The FDA is encouraging anyone who has bought the recalled products to throw them away. It is so still discouraging people from eating romaine lettuce grown in Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara counties in California.

The latest numbers from the FDA show 59 people reported getting ill during the current E. coli outbreak, and 23 were hospitalized. There have been 12 reported cases in New Jersey, which is tied for the most out of any state along with California.

Adams Bros. said it has not received any reports of people getting sick from eating its products.

More From New Jersey 101.5