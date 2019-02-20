Cats are being ‘cruelly killed’ in Asbury Park, cops say

ASBURY PARK — Police are looking for who is responsible for killing at least two cats in the city.

The young male cats were found on top of a trash can along Grand Avenue on Monday about a block from Sunset Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, who said that the cats "suffered significant trauma."

Ross Licitra, chief of the MCPO's SPCA Division, said the cats were "cruelly killed." Investigators are looking to see if the incident is connected to another cat recently found dead in Asbury Park.

The cats were not microchipped and were not wearing collars, according to Gramiccioni.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297 or the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

