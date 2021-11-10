Cats abandoned in carrier on Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel, NJ

Two cats seem to be OK after being found abandoned in a pet carrier on the side of Route 295 in Mount Laurel Tuesday night. Police have launched an investigation as to who would do such a thing.

According to police, a passerby saw the cats in the carrier and brought them to the police station where they were kept safe and warm.

The felines are being transferred to the Burlington County Animal Shelter for care.

Director Ericka Haynes told News 12 New Jersey that she believes the cats were someone's pets because they are friendly and sociable.

"I don't know if the carrier was just on the side of the road. I don't know if it was flung from a moving vehicle," said Haines. The cats don't appear to be physically harmed or injured. After both animals are examined, treated and spayed, they should be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

If anyone has any information or knows the owner of these cats, please contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300.