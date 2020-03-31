‘Catch coronavirus and die’ — Drunk NJ man charged with spitting at cops

WHARTON — Police said than an apparently drunk man who was knocking on people's doors Sunday night spit on cops and told them he hoped that they would die from coronavirus.

Jonathan Cabrejos, 24, of Mount Arlington, was found walking along Ford Avenue about 11 p.m. Police said people had called about a man wearing a hospital mask and gloves going door to door.

While officers talked to a family member to work out a ride home for Cabrejos, police said the man began yelling profanities in the middle of the street, charged at an officer and tried to grab his cell phone.

As officers tried to arrest a struggling Cabrejos, he told them: “I hope you all catch coronavirus and die," police said.

Cabrejos was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and throwing bodily fluids at officers. A relative later took Cabrejos home.

"May this serve as a reminder that putting any of our first responders or citizens at risk will not be tolerated," police wrote.

