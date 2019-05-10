Cat survives arrow through face — NJ cops search for shooter

HOWELL — Police are looking for the person who shot an arrow into a cat's face.

The cat, a "community cat" that gets care from several residents of Casino Drive, was found Monday evening with a short arrow piercing its face near the nose.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said the tabby was taken to the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital to have the arrow surgically removed.

Ross Licitra, chief of humane law enforcement for the Monmouth County Prosecutor Prosecutor's Office, said it appears to be an isolated case.

Cat struck by an arrow in Howell (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

"We've been canvassing the neighborhood for anybody who has any information about who may be in possession of this type of arrow," Licitra said. He said investigators are trying to get forensic evidence from the arrow.

The cat is recovering at the Monmouth County SPCA and will be eligible for adoption as a "backyard buddy" or farm cat that could live outdoors, Licitra said.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information to call the MCPO Animal Cruelty Hotline at 877-898-7297 or Howell Municipal Humane Law Enforcement at 732-922-0100.

