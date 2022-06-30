Cash tolls for Dingmans Ferry Bridge from NJ to PA doubling

SANDYSTON — An historic bridge spanning the Delaware River connecting New Jersey to Pennsylvania is raising its rates starting Friday, July 1.

The Dingmans Choice and Delaware Bridge Company said on Facebook and its website that the toll increase for Dingmans Ferry Bridge was delayed for "as long as possible."

Drivers who use the bridge frequently, such as commuters, can take advantage of the lower prices of books. Books include 40 tickets. The price per book has been $30 since 2015, while the new higher price starting Friday is $40.

Four-wheel passenger vehicles and motorcycles will be hit with the doubling, going from $1 per crossing up to $2 both ways. Passenger vehicles with trailers will be charged $3 or 2 tickets.

Larger vehicles that fit within the bridge's weight limit such as mini-buses or vans must pay the same price. If they have trailers, the price is increased to $4 or 3 tickets.

The height limit for the bridge is 11 feet and the weight limit is four tons. There is a "steep" penalty of $100 for vehicles that violate these limits.

Buses, tractor-trailers, and flatbed wreckers with cars on their beds are all prohibited.

The privately operated Dingmans Ferry Bridge has roots dating back to the early 19th century.

The first Dingmans Ferry Bridge was built in 1836 with wood but it was destroyed by high flood waters eleven years later, according to the DCDBC. The bridge as it stands now is the fourth iteration. It was built in 1900.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

