Carteret duo charged in kitten kidnapping from Sayreville shelter

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to remove the names of the accused because the report is out-of-date and charges against one of the suspects were expunged by a Superior Court judge.

SAYREVILLE — Police say they've collared the cat burglars behind the kitten theft from the Animal Rescue Force shelter last weekend.

The 30- and 27-year-old suspects from Carteret were arrested Friday and charged with theft of a domesticated animal.

The shelter reported two black kittens, Maggie and Berkley, as stolen after they disappeared from their cages.

Borough police, however, only recovered one kitten. Police said the man and woman admitted to removing only one kitten from the shelter.

Shelter manager Amy Ray told New Jersey 101.5 earlier this week that the couple visited the shelter Sunday. While the man distracted shelter volunteers, the woman may have grabbed a kitten and "hastily" left the building.

The shelter believed the couple may have stolen both cats because one of the kittens went missing on Saturday, a day the man also visited the shelter.

Sayreville police said Woodbridge police assisted in the investigation with a tip that helped identify the suspects.

The suspects were released from custody with a Municipal Court date.

