Cars abandoned in flooded NJ parking lot are now trapped in ice

EDGEWATER — Eight cars parked in a shopping center parking lot that flooded in last week’s heavy rain are now frozen in place.

CBS New York reports the Hudson River overflowed into the parking lot of on River Road during Friday's heavy rain. The muddy water turned into an ice rink as temperatures plummeted Friday afternoon, trapping the vehicles.

The water and ice mean the vehicles, which include a blue truck cab, could be totaled because of the damage, vehicle owner Leyla Pagano told CBS New York.

The owner of the lot told ABC New York the water was too much for the pumps usually used during heavy storms.

Another owner, Naomi Kroon, told News 12 New Jersey the water forced the windows down, causing them to short-circuit and let debris inside.

Nearly 2 inches of rain fell Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the 50s. The temperatures dropped by 30 degrees on Friday.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said a thaw starts Wednesday when temperatures reach the 40s and the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

