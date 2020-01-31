Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton at Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Festival

It's official ... Carrie Underwood is coming to the Jersey Shore for a massive concert.

The former American Idol champ was the first headliner announced for inaugural three-day music festival Barefoot Country Music Fest (BCMF). Blake Shelton has been added to the lineup as well.

Performances will be spread out across multiple stages throughout the 27-acre playground.

With the Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop, officials expect the festival to be the Northeast's largest outdoor country music festival. Over 30 of country music's biggest stars (and up-and-comers) will perform on the beach at Lincoln Avenue.

The Wildwood beaches are no strangers to hosting massive concerts. Country stars like Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney have both previously performed in the bustling shore town in recent years.

