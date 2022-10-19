Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night.

The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.

The child was "awake and alert" when they were found and taken to University Hospital to be checked out as a precaution. The car thief left the scene and is still at large.

Fontoura did not disclose where the baby's parents were when the child was taken or if the child was returned to them.

“This is an example of exemplary police work where multiple agencies worked in unison with a common goal. I am proud of the work done by all the officers involved, and I am grateful for the positive result,” Fontoura said in a statement.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers