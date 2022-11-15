Car stolen in front of NJ preschool still had baby inside

ORANGE — A car stolen from the front of a preschool with a baby in the back was found a few blocks away Monday afternoon.

A city spokesman told NJ.com that the car with an 8-month-old child was taken from the corner of Joyce Street and Scotland Road in front of the Blessed Hope Daycare Center around 5:30 p.m.

Both the child and vehicle were found about a mile from the daycare, according to the report.

Orange police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that police found the car sitting abandoned in the middle of the street with the baby still strapped into its seat unharmed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

