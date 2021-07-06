Car slams into Lakewood, NJ house, killing teen passenger

LAKEWOOD — A teenager was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a house and flipped over on Monday night, according to prosecutors.

The teen driver of a 2009 Infinity G37 with two passengers was speeding eastbound on Cedarbridge Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when the driver lost control trying to avoid a car making a left turn onto Clover Street, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The teen's car went off the road and careened into a house before flipping onto its hood, Billhimer said.

A juvenile passenger in the backseat was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Billhimer. The driver and 18-year-old passenger were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

The identities of the juveniles involved in the crash were not disclosed by Billhimer. The prosecutor did not announce any charges.

Lakewood school spokesman Michael Inzelbuch told New Jersey 101.5 that the victim is a 16-year-old Lakewood High School student. The driver had just graduated Lakewood High, according to Inzelbuch. The district will have crisis and grief counseling available for students and staff.

The house suffered significant damage.

Red Cross New Jersey said they are assisting two residents with temporary shelter.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report the crash.

Car after striking Lakewood house (Lakewood Scoop)

