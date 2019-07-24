Car drives onto NJ Transit tracks at Edison station

EDISON — A car that somehow went under the platform and onto the NJ Transit train tracks is causing delays.

A picture posted to Twitter by @RajHalwa showed a red sedan partially on the inbound tracks closest to the platform at the Edison station, which was causing 30-minute delays in both directions of the Northeast Corridor.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said that trains approaching the station have to back up so they can access the tracks farthest from the platform. Another photo showed customers boarding a train by crossing the tracks.

Subsequent trains bypassed the Edison, New Brunswick and Metuchen stations to relieve the congestion caused by the incident.

Smith said it remained under investigation how the car wound up on the tracks or if anyone was inside.

