Celebrity chef Josh Capon brings his burger spot to Bergen County
New York’s celebrity chef and TV personality, Josh Capon, has finally realized that New Jerseyans crave the best of the best when it comes to our food.
We have superb pizza, fresh, doughy bagels, and now we’re about to get some top notch burgers with the opening of Capon’s new restaurant in Bergen County.
Capon’s Burgers open in Paramus
No stranger to making burgers that people love, Capon is a multiple time winner of the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash.
The new “no frills” burger joint is now open, according to their Instagram. They’re located in the Bergen Town Center in Paramus, NJ.
This is the first Capon’s Burgers in the Garden State, the other location is in Las Vegas.
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The keeping with the restaurant’s theme of lacking frills, the straightforward menu consists of made-to-order smashburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and sides such as onion rings, waffle fries, sauced tenders.
They also offer desserts like ice cream and milkshakes.
Restaurant hours are not yet available, but you can stay posted by checking out their website.
One thing we know for sure: customers are encouraged to come hungry.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.