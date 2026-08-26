New York’s celebrity chef and TV personality, Josh Capon, has finally realized that New Jerseyans crave the best of the best when it comes to our food.

We have superb pizza, fresh, doughy bagels, and now we’re about to get some top notch burgers with the opening of Capon’s new restaurant in Bergen County.

@caponsburgers via Instagram @caponsburgers via Instagram

Capon’s Burgers open in Paramus

No stranger to making burgers that people love, Capon is a multiple time winner of the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash.

The new “no frills” burger joint is now open, according to their Instagram. They’re located in the Bergen Town Center in Paramus, NJ.

This is the first Capon’s Burgers in the Garden State, the other location is in Las Vegas.

@caponsburgers via Instagram @caponsburgers via Instagram

The keeping with the restaurant’s theme of lacking frills, the straightforward menu consists of made-to-order smashburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and sides such as onion rings, waffle fries, sauced tenders.

They also offer desserts like ice cream and milkshakes.

@caponsburgers via Instagram @caponsburgers via Instagram

Restaurant hours are not yet available, but you can stay posted by checking out their website.

One thing we know for sure: customers are encouraged to come hungry.

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We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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