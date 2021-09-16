Cape May Zoo has a new adorable baby kangaroo

Meet Regis, a 7-month-old red kangaroo now at the Cape May County Zoo.

Staffers at the zoo say Regis weighs about 6 pounds and now resides in South Jersey after being rejected by his mother at another zoo.

"He needed a home and we were happy to welcome him," the zoo said.

If you are heading to the zoo to welcome him, keep in mind he is currently spending a lot of time in a pouch but he does get to see the sights and sounds of Cape May County occasionally.

Meanwhile, the zoo has a big event coming up that you may want to check out. On Saturday, October 30, it's their annual Boo at the Zoo. There will be games, entertainment, an inflatable obstacle course, a costume contest, pirate ship, candy, and, of course, animals! Admission is free and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

