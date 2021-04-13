Cape May County beach featured in Taylor Swift music video

As any mega-Swiftie could attest to, this isn't the first time South Jersey's had a cameo in one of Taylor Swift's music videos.

If you've been sleeping under a rock for the last year or so, let me fill you in on what's gone down between Taylor Swift and her former label. Taylor Swift left Big Machine Label Group after signing with Universal Music Group. The deal with Universal would give her a chance to see some kickback from streaming profits from places like Spotify, as well as giver her the rights and ownership of her own music going forward.

Now, I know what you're wondering: She doesn't own her own music from before? The answer to that question is no.

Most artists don't own their masters outright. In fact, that's what I believe sealed the deal in Taylor jumping ship. Once Taylor had become a member of Universal, the original owner of Big Machine sold the label to someone Taylor Swift isn't exactly a fan of. His name is Scooter Braun and he manages some pretty famous singers. Basically, Taylor wasn't a fan of someone she didn't like owning the rights to all of her old music.

After many claims back and forth including some that said her old label wouldn't even let her perform her old music, she was finally able to record a new version of her "Fearless" album, one of the most beloved from her early days. Cue "Fearless: Taylor's Version."

If she's not allowed to do anything with her old stuff, how was she able to pull this off?

Summarizing another incredibly intricate and complicated situation: She basically re-recorded all of these songs as covers of the originals.

Now, she's starting to slowly release some music videos to accompany these new versions released on the new album, with one of the most recent being a music video for the song "The Best Day." It's in that one that South Jersey makes an appearance.

The lyric video for the song features multiple snippets of home video recorded over the course of Taylor's life, one of them being on the beach in Sea Isle City!

Because Taylor Swift grew up around Reading, Pennsylvania, she's no stranger to the Jersey Shore. She grew up spending her summers on the beaches of Cape May County, so it's really not too surprising to learn that South Jersey holds some of her most cherished memories.

Check out Sea Isle's cameo in "The Best Day" below:

