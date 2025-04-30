At this point, Cape May might as well build a trophy room. Seriously, every time you turn around, it feels like it’s winning another award—and honestly, if you’ve ever been there, you get it.

The latest? A publication called Far and Wide has named Cape May the coolest town in America. Here’s why that’s important. Cape May has been called many things. And we all know that it is gorgeous and praised for its Victorian charm.

We all understand that it’s a seaside location, which makes it a great vacation spot. But cool? It’s never been called 'cool'. But now it has.

And calling it 'cool' opens it up to a whole new demographic of travelers. After all, as magnificent as Cape May is, it does not necessarily attract a younger crowd. Perhaps this award will cause young people to take a look at it and venture away from their usual haunts like Wildwood and Seaside. Honestly, it’s about time the rest of the country caught up to what we already knew.

Over the years, Cape May has been given every award possible. It’s been called the most charming town in the U.S., the prettiest town in the U.S., the prettiest small town in the U.S., one of the best beach towns, and each of those awards was well deserved. But 'cool' could be its biggest compliment ever.

What makes Cape May different? It’s not just the gorgeous Victorian homes or the picture-perfect beaches (although those don’t hurt). It’s the feeling you get when you’re there. It’s walking past a row of candy-colored houses with an ice cream cone in your hand, popping into a little boutique, riding bikes past the lighthouse… It’s a whole vibe. The kind you can’t fake.

So, honestly, seeing Cape May rack up yet another national award just makes me proud to be from New Jersey. It’s not just our little secret anymore. It’s a national treasure. And I’m here for it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

