Hirsh Singh, an Indian-American success story from southern New Jersey, called into our morning show to announce that he will be running for Governor.

Hirsh is a smart, articulate and courageous family man who seems poised to expand the base of the NJ Republican Party. The Party in NJ has largely ignored the growth among minority supporters happening as a result of President Trump's leadership, action and results. Instead, party leaders play the game of exclusion reserving power to a select few insiders.

Is Hirsh the guy to finally reset the NJGOP? Can Hirsh be the answer to the overreach and deadly policies of Phil Murphy? November 2021 is fast approaching. You decide.

