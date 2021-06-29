Can Chris Christie save the Republican Party?

New Jersey's former governor hasn't yet said if he plans to make another run for the White House in 2024, but he is doing his best to stay front-and-center in the conversation.

Chris Christie will release a new book in the Fall titled "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden."

The publisher says Christie will deliver no-nonsense solutions on how to save the GOP and how to beat back the ultra-liberal policies of Joe Biden's Democrats.

Christie was an early supporter of Donald Trump and continued to defend the president early in his administration. However, Christie became increasingly critical of Trump near the end of his first term.

Some of Christie's sharpest criticisms came after the Capitol incursion in January. Christie called how Trump handled the riots an "impeachable offense." He has also slammed Trump's claim Democrats stole the election.

It sounds like Christie will continue his sharp criticism. The publisher says Christie will detail the "tragic descent of some members of the Republican Party into cowardice and madness."

Trump has not said whether he will run again in 2024 but he has resumed campaign-style rallies and will remain a powerful force with a faction of the GOP.

Christie has said he will not wait for Trump to announce his decision before making up his own mind about a presidential run.

Threshold Editions, a division of Simon and Schuster, will release the book Nov. 16.

