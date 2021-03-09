Camden man who went missing during storm found in melting snow in Wykoff

Andrew Fraioli (Wyckoff Police)

The body of a South Jersey man who disappeared during a snowstorm was found in the pile of melting snow on Monday across the street from his parents' Wyckoff home.

Andrew Fraioli, 40, of Lindenwold, was reported missing on Feb. 1 by his parents after he walked out of their home on Sunset Boulevard during a snowstorm. Foul play in not suspected in his disappearance and death, according to Wyckoff police Lt. Joseph Soto.

Over a foot of snow fell in most of Bergen County during the three day storm.

Fraioli, a drug counselor in Camden, went to Wyckoff to help his father Ronald dig out from the storm, according to a report by the Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes Daily Voice, which said the State Police helicopter and K9 bloodhound Remi were brought in to search for him.

