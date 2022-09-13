Calling local candidates in NJ: The cavalry is here (Opinion)

As I've discussed often on the air, the solution that will turn our state around, end corruption, balance the budget and create a climate of liberty and prosperity is at the local level. School boards play a particularly important role in this effort.

In 2021, hundreds of new candidates from across the state stepped up in opposition to vaccine discrimination and masking our kids. Many are now newly minted school board members who are taking the fight against the radicals to the next level by opposing the governor's sexualized curriculum for grade schoolers.

In a time where moms and das are labeled as "domestic terrorists" but the corruption cabal in Trenton and Washington, we have to fight back.

Of course, fighting back takes resources, the great news is that my friend and former candidate for governor, Phil Rizzo, has organized an event to directly help school board candidates.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, I'll join Phil and our friend Mike Crispi for a 12-hour telethon to raise money for local candidates for school boards across all 21 counties.

If you're a candidate or if you want to support this effort, please visit the website and help us protect our kids from the radical predators who are corrupting our youth through outrageous policies.

Enough of the blatant racism of CRT and the sexualizing of grade school kids under the guise of "gender studies". There is an all-out assault on children and we're providing a platform for parents to fight back.

Become a citizen signer on our parental bill of rights and join me on the telethon!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

