Coast-to-coast cooperation helped a Nutley woman get back $20,000 she mailed to a California address as part of a scam.

Nutley police told NJ.com that a man who had been scamming people around the country convinced a woman in October to send him cash in order to get a larger amount of money. Police in La Verne, California, were able to stop the man from getting the money, Nutley police told NJ.com.

Nutley Police Chief Thomas Strumolo told NJ.com that detectives in California believe the man is using Uber and Lyft accounts to scam victims.

Nutley police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ