Check out these shows! Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana have star-studded lineup
What do you get when you combine Caesar's, Harrah's Resort, and Tropicana entertainment venues? The answer is some great shows from the beach to the bay.
Caesars Entertainment’s regional entertainment lineup features such acts as Pat Benatar, Rob Lowe, Carlos Mencia, and REO Speedwagon.
Along with these shows, Caesars Atlantic City will be debuting its “Vegas Boardwalk Live” series, set to feature four beloved acts that recently played the legendary Las Vegas Strip.
Shows include Friends! The Musical Parody, The Bronx Wanderers, Anthony Cools and Tenors of Rock – live at the Circus Maximus Theater. Each act will be doing three shows at Caesars.
Tickets are available now as part of an exclusive pre-sale event, and will be on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m.
Check out this lineup:
The Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City
Current shows on sale include:
Sunday, August 1 – Monday, August 2: Friends! The Musical Parody (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am
Sunday, August 8 – Monday, August 9: The Bronx Wanderers (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am
Sunday, August 22 – Monday, August 23: Anthony Cools (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am
Sunday, August 29 – Monday, August 30: Tenors of Rock (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am
Saturday, September 18: Patti LaBelle
Saturday, September 25: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: De Novo 2021
Friday, October 22: Ledisi - The Wild Card Tour
Saturday, October 23: Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE!
Friday, November 5: Chaka Khan
Friday, December 3: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Friday, February 4: Erasure: The Neon Tour
The Concert Venue at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
Current shows on sale include:
Thursday, July 1 – Wednesday, August 4: Masters of Illusion
Saturday, September 11: Gary Owen
Friday, September 17- Sunday, September 19: The Price Is Right Live (Four Shows)
Friday, September 24: Carlos Mencia
Saturday, October 2: Maz Jobrani: Things Are Looking Bright Tour
Saturday, October 9: Engelbert Humperdinck
Saturday, October 16: Blood, Sweat and Tears
Friday, October 29: Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour
Saturday, November 13: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash
The Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City
Current shows on sale include:
Starting Wednesday, July 21 - September 6: Legends In Concert (40 Shows)
Saturday, August 14: Pink Talking Fish
Saturday, August 21: Vanessa Williams
Saturday, September 18: Lindsey Buckingham
Friday, September 24: Destination Motown
Friday, October 1: Styx
Saturday, October 2: Pop 2000 with Lance Bass, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO
Saturday, October 9: Magic Rocks w Leon Etienne
Saturday, October 16: Richard Marx
Saturday, November 6: Best of the Eagles
Friday, November 19: Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience
Saturday, November 20: Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
Saturday, December 4: REO Speedwagon
Friday, April 1: Little River Band
Friday, May 6: Yachtley Crew
Ticketing and additional information may be found at www.caesars.com/atlantic-city.
Additionally, on Thursday, July 15, one of Atlantic City’s beloved nightlife destinations, Boogie Nights, reopens to entertain guests all summer. Tickets can be purchased HERE.