Check out these shows! Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana have star-studded lineup

What do you get when you combine Caesar's, Harrah's Resort, and Tropicana entertainment venues? The answer is some great shows from the beach to the bay.

Caesars Entertainment’s regional entertainment lineup features such acts as Pat Benatar, Rob Lowe, Carlos Mencia, and REO Speedwagon.

Along with these shows, Caesars Atlantic City will be debuting its “Vegas Boardwalk Live” series, set to feature four beloved acts that recently played the legendary Las Vegas Strip.

Shows include Friends! The Musical Parody, The Bronx Wanderers, Anthony Cools and Tenors of Rock – live at the Circus Maximus Theater. Each act will be doing three shows at Caesars.

Tickets are available now as part of an exclusive pre-sale event, and will be on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m.

Check out this lineup:

The Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars Atlantic City

Current shows on sale include:

Sunday, August 1 – Monday, August 2: Friends! The Musical Parody (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am

Sunday, August 8 – Monday, August 9: The Bronx Wanderers (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am

Sunday, August 22 – Monday, August 23: Anthony Cools (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am

Sunday, August 29 – Monday, August 30: Tenors of Rock (Vegas Boardwalk Live) – Tickets can be purchased HERE. *Presale is happening now – public on sale starts Friday at 10am

Saturday, September 18: Patti LaBelle

Saturday, September 25: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: De Novo 2021

Friday, October 22: Ledisi - The Wild Card Tour

Saturday, October 23: Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE!

Friday, November 5: Chaka Khan

Friday, December 3: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Friday, February 4: Erasure: The Neon Tour

The Concert Venue at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

Current shows on sale include:

Thursday, July 1 – Wednesday, August 4: Masters of Illusion

Saturday, September 11: Gary Owen

Friday, September 17- Sunday, September 19: The Price Is Right Live (Four Shows)

Friday, September 24: Carlos Mencia

Saturday, October 2: Maz Jobrani: Things Are Looking Bright Tour

Saturday, October 9: Engelbert Humperdinck

Saturday, October 16: Blood, Sweat and Tears

Friday, October 29: Randy Rainbow: The Pink Glasses Tour

Saturday, November 13: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash

The Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

Current shows on sale include:

Starting Wednesday, July 21 - September 6: Legends In Concert (40 Shows)

Saturday, August 14: Pink Talking Fish

Saturday, August 21: Vanessa Williams

Saturday, September 18: Lindsey Buckingham

Friday, September 24: Destination Motown

Friday, October 1: Styx

Saturday, October 2: Pop 2000 with Lance Bass, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Saturday, October 9: Magic Rocks w Leon Etienne

Saturday, October 16: Richard Marx

Saturday, November 6: Best of the Eagles

Friday, November 19: Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience

Saturday, November 20: Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds

Saturday, December 4: REO Speedwagon

Friday, April 1: Little River Band

Friday, May 6: Yachtley Crew

Ticketing and additional information may be found at www.caesars.com/atlantic-city.

Additionally, on Thursday, July 15, one of Atlantic City’s beloved nightlife destinations, Boogie Nights, reopens to entertain guests all summer. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

