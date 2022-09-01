‘Butterfly Color Run’ will honor Freehold, NJ’s Stephanie Parze

The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation is holding its third annual Butterfly Color Run / Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Lake Topanemus Park in Freehold, NJ.

Gates open at 10 a.m. but the run doesn’t start until 11:50 a.m. For those who choose to walk the course, the start time is 12 p.m.

Registration is now open for the event, you can either register as an individual (click here), or as a team/ family (click here). Be sure to register by Sept. 24 if you want an early bird discount.

2017 Colour Run In Beijing Getty Images loading...

You can pregame the run (no, not with alcohol) with some fun featured events. There will be a fishing derby starting at 8:30 a.m., though check in begins at 7:45 a.m.

(Note: you have to bring your own fishing gear and you’ll be provided with a cup of worms)

You can register for that here.

After that, there will be a Cornhole tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m. You can start checking in at 10 a.m.

In addition to all that, there will be live music starting at 10:30 a.m. from DJ Joe Kahwaty and N&D Electric Duo.

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization that benefits “survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and families of missing loved ones.”

It’s named for Stephanie Parze, who the Freehold community lost way too soon in 2019 when she was killed by her abusive ex-boyfriend, investigators say. Parze was only 25 years old.

Stephanie Parze Stephanie Parze (David Mound via GoFundMe) loading...

Her tragic end shouldn’t be the only thing remembered about her, per the Foundation’s website,

“She was a student-athlete, a talented artist, and a compassionate, loyal friend to everyone she met.”

Her memory lives on in this event. You can find more info here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.