Burlington County man stabbed wife to death, police say

PEMBERTON — A South Jersey man was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of his wife on Saturday night.

Kenneth D. Arsenault, 59, was found on top of his wife by police outside their home on Cochita Trail in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton when they arrived around 10 p.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. Police were called to the house by neighbors who heard a woman screaming for help, according to Coffina.

Arsenault's wife, Lorraine Arsenault, 61, was taken to the Lourdes Emergency Department at Deborah Hospital in Browns Mills, according to Coffina, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

Coffina said a motive for the attack remained under investigation.

Kenneth Arsenault was taken to the Burlington County Jail pending a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. He is charged with with Murder, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.