Burger King restaurants in NJ charging deposit for containers you return

TRENTON - Five North Jersey Burger King restaurants have teamed up with the global reuse platform, Loop, to limit the amount of packaging waste generated each year across the nation.

What area Burger King locations are participating in the program?

Bayonne, 1088 Broadway

Clark, 118 Central Avenue

East Brunswick, 1022 Route 18

Harrison, 751 Harrison Ave.

Maplewood, 1833 Springfield Ave.

How does it work?

It's easy! Customers at these five New Jersey locations can purchase menu items such as sandwiches, soft drinks, and coffee and have them served in durable, reusable packaging. When finished, customers return the reusable container to the Loop Return Point at the Burger King to be cleaned and reused.

Customers will be charged a small deposit upon purchase. But the refund is given after the package is returned.

