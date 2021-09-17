OLD BRIDGE — A 49-year-old fast food restaurant worker who is on New Jersey's sex offender internet registry for incidents 26 years ago was charged with sexual assault after touching a 17 year old.

Michael Krevolt, of South Amboy, touched the male in the presence of another juvenile at the Burger King located on Route 516 in Old Bridge on Sunday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

.Krevolt was arrested on Tuesday.

The prosecutor did not disclose the circumstances of the incident or if the teen was also employed at Burger King.

Krevolt is on the offender registry maintained by State Police as a Tier 2 moderate risk offender. He was convicted on Sept. 15, 1995 on charges of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in Bergen and Passaic counties. The details of both cases say he had sexual contact with male juveniles.

EEOC rules prohibit companies from not hiring someone because of a criminal record. However, they can show that nature of an offense would be in conflict with a potential job.

Burger King's corporate office and a spokesman for the prosecutor's office on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Krevolt was charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

