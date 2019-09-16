Bungled getaway: Shoplifter hit motorized cart rider (twice) and cop car, police say

BAYONNE — A 34-year-old woman accused of trying to shoplift from Walmart hit a shopper on a motorized cart, twice, before crashing into a police car as she tried to leave, according to officers.

Siedah S. Smith, of Jersey City, was arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and hindering apprehension.

Officers responded Sunday around 4 p.m. to a report of shoplifting and arrived at the shopping center to see a white vehicle attempting to drive off, instead striking a pedestrian on a motorized shopping cart, police Lieutenant Eric Amato said.

The driver of the vehicle, Smith, argued with the pedestrian until she noticed the police car, at which point she tried to drive off again, Amato said.

Smith again struck the rider of the motorized cart, this time dragging the cart about 10 feet before the vehicle crashed head-on into the police car, Amato said.

Smith was taken into custody and the pedestrian victim was taken to Bayonne Medical Center, to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash. Police had no word on the victim's condition.

A Walmart employee told police that Smith had been seen filling a shopping cart with $236 worth of merchandise, which she then left at a self-checkout lane.

Police said Smith then was seen exiting the store and finding a discarded receipt on the ground, which she brought into the store, before trying to wheel the cart outside without paying for the items.

A Walmart employee stopped Smith and ordered her to return to the store with the merchandise, but she instead went to her vehicle, at which point the crashes happened, police said.

