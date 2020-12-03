Don't worry, this is not going to be a typical story about how bullying is a scourge on our society and we have to have the powers that be "do something" about it. They've already "done" enough to make childhood and the school experience worse with their solutions.

A few years ago, New Jersey instituted new rules and regulations to combat bullying in schools and tried to curb it outside as well. There were commissions and studies and blue-ribbon panels all made up of eggheads with little grasp of the real world and a lot of "book knowledge." In 2010, they came up with something called the Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act. Their fixes didn't do anything to actually help a kid who was being harassed and teased. They just made more problems for average kids saying and doing what kids do. But in the utopian, oversensitive minds of the people in charge, they thought they were doing good.

What this social engineering fiasco has done is to make just about every kid who opens his mouth or his eyes guilty of some transgression against another kid.

Make no mistake: Kids can be cruel and often cross the line into really bad behavior that needs to be addressed. However in many cases, silly childhood transgressions become major offenses. Take for instance the case of a sixth-grader in Burlington County who told another kid that his hair looked like Donald Trump's hair. Oh my God, how dare he?! If it were any other president, it might have been OK, but Trump?!

That happened three years ago and the kid's mother is trying to get a court to reverse their decision from earlier this year that deemed it harassment and bullying. Ridiculous of course. Oversensitive parents + oversensitive kids + overly "educated" morons in charge = NONSENSE!

The real bullying is done by the people in charge. Whether it's closing down businesses, or telling you how many people you can have over to your house for a holiday or how many you can have in a place of worship. That's the REAL bullying that is going on, and no one is doing anything about that!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.