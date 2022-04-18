Bubbakoo’s Burritos continues to open new locations in New Jersey

They are growing fast. Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which only came into existence in 2008, just opened its 71st location, this one in Hazlet.

Bubbakoo’s, whose burrito bowls and bacon cheese Tater Tots have always been popular in my house, started in Point Pleasant in 2008, and was an immediate success because:

The high-quality food is fresh, made-to-order, and affordable for kids, families, and seniors. The restaurant is warm and friendly thanks to a well-trained staff, inviting design, and their dedicated franchise partners who continue to share the Bubbakoo’s way throughout the country.

Bubbakoo’s serves made to order burritos, tacos, something called a “chiwawa”, burrito bowls, quesadillas, and more. They have 47 locations in New Jersey that are either open now or are “coming soon.” Nationally, there are Bubbakoo’s franchises from Idaho to Tennessee; in Kentucky and Illinois; in California and all over Florida.

Their website says that Bubbakoo’s was born in the surf and shore culture of New Jersey.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the new Bubbakoo’s location is in the Hazlet Town Center, which has undergone quite a transformation, with a Burlington, Aldi, and Planet Fitness all planned or open. There will also be a Panera Bread and a Wawa.

Rob Stolker, co-owner of the new Hazlet franchise, told the APP, "We're just impressed by everything they're doing and what they're growing to be and how they're building as a brand," Stolker said. "We think we're in early in what is going to be an exploding, great brand."

