Cool new Urban Air Adventure Park is coming to Hazlet, NJ

It’s billed as a trampoline adventure park and it looks pretty cool; Urban Air Adventure Park is opening soon in Hazlet.

Some of the offerings include:

⚫ Trampoline jumping: Urban Air has a variety of trampoline courts, including free jump courts, dodgeball courts, and foam pit courts.

⚫ Climbing walls: Urban Air has a variety of climbing walls, including bouldering walls, top rope walls, and lead climbing walls.

⚫ Warrior course: Urban Air has a challenging warrior course that includes obstacles such as rope swings, balance beams, and climbing walls.

⚫ Tubes Playground: Urban Air has a large indoor playground with slides, tubes, and ball pits.

⚫ Arcade: Urban Air has an arcade with a variety of video games and arcade games.

⚫ Virtual reality: Urban Air has a virtual reality experience where you can immerse yourself in a different world.

Urban Air also offers a variety of party packages for birthdays, groups, and corporate events. There’s also a café along with the private party rooms.

It’s located on Rte. 35 and will occupy a space formerly home to Pathmark and K-Mart; according to NJ.com, the facility will be around 40,000 square feet. It’s at the Hazlet Town Center.

According to APP.com,

This is phenomenal," Mayor Michael Sachs said. "The kids in this town and surrounding towns are going to have so much fun. Everybody's waiting for the doors to open.

Urban Air has over 150 locations in the US; the Hazlet store will be the 7th in New Jersey.

While it is expected to open soon, no official date has been announce.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

