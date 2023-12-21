Runaway NJ teen located in Florida, goes missing again

☑️ Damien Thompson left his Hazlet home Saturday night

☑️ The 14-year-old called his mom and said he was in New York City

☑️ He was later found safe in Jacksonville, Florida

HAZLET — A 14-year-old who ran away from his home Saturday was found safe in Florida and then went missing again.

Damien Thompson left his home on Liberty Place in Hazlet around 7:30 p.m., according to Hazlet police. He called his mother Sunday and said he was in New York City. Hazlet police updated their Facebook post about his disappearance Wednesday morning with a message that he had been found safe and in good health but did not disclose any details about where he was found.

Several hours later police reported that Thompson was located by the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff's Office and taken to a facility called the Youth Crisis Facility to await arrangements for his return to New Jersey. Hazlet police did not disclose how Thompson got to Florida.

The Sheriff's Office reported he escaped the facility and was missing once again in Florida.

Damien Thompson Damien Thompson (Hazlet police) loading...

Where is Damien Thompson?

Thompson was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white skeletons and dark color cargo pants. He may also be wearing a black ski mask.

Police asked anyone with any information on Thompson's location to contact them at 732-264-6565 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department at 904-630-0500.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander