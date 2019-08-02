Bruce Springsteen’s son joins Jersey City Fire Department

Evan Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Sam Springsteen, and Jessica Springsteen attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards. (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

JERSEY CITY — His mom says Bruce Springsteen's son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City.

Patti Scialfa on Thursday posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram. She wrote that "you followed your dreams." She told her son to "stay safe" and "love your brave heart!"

The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey's second-largest city in March.

He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.

Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.

