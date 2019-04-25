Bruce Springsteen announces new album: ‘Western Stars’

Bruce Springsteen will release Western Stars , his first studio album in five years, on June 14. The complete track listing is below.

Springsteen has said he drew inspiration in part from pop records that emerged from Southern California in the late '60s and early '70s. “This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements," he noted in a news release. "It's a jewel box of a record."

Sessions were primarily held at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey, with additional work in New York and California. Western Stars will be available for pre-order beginning tomorrow. "Hello Sunshine," an advance single, is due after midnight ET tonight.

Though presented as a solo project, Western Stars has several intersections with the E Street Band. Patti Scialfa provided vocals and vocal arrangements on four tracks. Other guests included David Sancious (who was with the E Street band in the early '70s), Charlie Giordano (an adjunct member of the group following the death of original E Street Band keyboardist Danny Federici in 2008) and Soozie Tyrell (a longtime touring collaborator).

Ron Aniello returns as producer. He earlier worked with Springsteen on 2012's Wrecking Ball and 2014's High Hopes . He also co-produced the 2014 EP American Beauty , which capped a period of renewed studio activity.

More recently, Springsteen has focused on Springsteen on Broadway , which enjoyed a 236-show run at the Kerr Theatre between October 2017 and December 2018. It later became a Netflix special and soundtrack album.

Bruce Springsteen, 'Western Stars' Track Listing

"Hitch Hikin'"

"The Wayfarer"

"Tucson Train"

"Western Stars"

"Sleepy Joe's Cafe"

"Drive Fast (The Stuntman)"

"Chasin' Wild Horses"

"Sundown"

"Somewhere North of Nashville"

"Stones"

"There Goes My Miracle"

"Hello Sunshine"

"Moonlight Motel"

