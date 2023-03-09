Bruce sick? Springsteen show canceled

At 73, we still think of Jersey’s own rock god Bruce Springsteen as a tough gym rat and the picture of health. I interviewed Steven Van Zandt once back in 2009 and he commented, “The guy’s ridiculous, none of us can keep up with him.”

As of this writing, no one is saying who it is, but someone has fallen ill important enough to cancel the Thursday night show in Columbus, Ohio. Nationwide Arena will be as quiet as the darkness on the edge of town.

Now here’s the thing. While at this point it’s not being said that it’s Bruce who is sick, I’d be surprised if it were anyone else in E Street. That’s because we’ve already gone down the COVID path with band members Nils Lofgren, Jake Clemons, Steven Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrell and yet the shows went on.

It sounds to me like it’s probably Bruce himself who has fallen ill, and we certainly hope it’s nothing serious.

Even if it’s not, will he be back in time for his Philadelphia show next week on March 16? Stay tuned.

I’m sure even though this canceled show is in Ohio there are still New Jersey diehards who will be disappointed having made the trek there. Our own traffic reported Tom Rivers told me he has several family members who were flying there for the show.

Get well soon Bruce! (If it’s you.)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

9 Springsteen lyrics that won him the Woody Guthrie Prize The award is given to artists from any medium who carry on the legacy of its namesake by speaking “for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it.”

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.