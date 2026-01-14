Feeling broke in NJ? Your subscriptions may be the real culprit

We all do it.

Sign up for a few free months of a subscriptions to apps, news sites, streaming services.

Then you forget about it.

Many people in the course of a hectic schedule and the high cost of living in New Jersey may not notice another $5 charge on a credit card that is already near maxed out.

Free trials and forgotten charges

On the show Tuesday, I mentioned that over the holidays, I signed up for Apple TV. I don't remember exactly who wanted to watch what show, but for $6 I thought, why not?

Of course, it's now a permanent fixture and with the limited time Jodi and I have to actually watch TV, I'm not sure it makes sense.

That said, after I mentioned it in the studio, my phone, which is always listening, it prompted me to buy an app that will help me cancel unwanted and unnecessary subscriptions.

I didn't bite and instead took a couple hours to go through my credit card bills and see if there were charges that I had forgotten about.

What I found after combing through credit card statements

It took me about 3 hours going through a couple cards and I found $251.77 in monthly charges that I promptly canceled.

It wasn't easy to track down all of the right connections to cancel, but I got the job done.

Some of the charges were duplicates — we have two subscriptions to Paramount and a subscription to ROKU left over from many years ago.

I also was finally able to cancel a subscription to 'Constant Contact' which is an email service I have been paying for since 2003 and haven't used since 2012.

It was only $5 a month, but it's $5 a month back in my bank account, so I'll take it.

Airline Wi-Fi, mystery charges and the money I got back

The biggest offender I found was a $49 monthly charge for Wi-Fi on American Airlines. I also found a charge for $164 in Lithuania.

No I didn't take a quick trip, and the day of the charge I was on air and then in yoga, so I challenged it and Amex reversed it.

All in all, I received $294 in refunds and saved $251 a month in recurring fees.

Wow, was that liberating.

It was worth every minute of my time. I recommend taking a look at your credit card bills and if you have the time to do it, you don't need a service, just a little hard work and attention.

