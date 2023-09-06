Beloved NJ surf shop closes its doors and locals are not stoked

🏄‍♀️ A beloved Jersey Shore surf shop closes its doors after six decades

🏄‍♀️ The place was the go-to-shop for surfers on LBI

🏄‍♀️ Products and services will now be offered at its sister shop

After more than six decades in existence, a beloved Jersey Shore surf shop is shuttering its doors for good.

Brighton Beach Surf Shop on South Long Beach Boulevard in Long Beach Island has been serving surfers, ocean lovers, locals, and visitors alike for 61 years.

Owner Mike Lisiewski told 6ABC Action News this year marks the store’s final summer. The building which housed Brighton Beach Surf Shop was part of an estate.

The building is being sold so Lisiewski and his crew must be out by the end of October or the beginning of November.

Surfboards (Brighton Beach Surf Shop Facebook) Surfboards (Brighton Beach Surf Shop Facebook) loading...

Lisiewski said his dad introduced him to surfing when he was just 9 years old, 6 ABC reported. His father was a manufacturer in 1961 so when Mike got older, he kept the tradition alive of surfboard crafting, repairing, and instruction at the Brighton Beach Surf Shop.

The shop, located just three miles south on LBI, has not only been selling classic brands surfboards since 1962, but it also offered surfing lessons for the past 35 years. In addition, it was the go-to shop for those who needed surfboard repairs, Lisiewski said.

While Brighton Beach Surf Shop will be no more, there is a silver lining. Products and services will be offered at its sister store, WaveHog Surf Shop just up the road in Ship Bottom, 6ABC reported.

Lisiewski took to Facebook to thank everyone for their love and support and for picking up all kinds of swag.

“The whole Brighton Beach neighborhood got together, one last time for a photo at the shop. It was wonderful, happy, and sad so many wonderful people that I can’t thank enough for making my time here at the shop so magical,” the post read.

(Brighton Beach Surf Shop Facebook) (Brighton Beach Surf Shop Facebook) loading...

His customers feel the same way.

“Congratulations on creating a great place where so many people have such fond memories! “

“Thanks for contributing to the LBI experience over the years! Your store, surfers and staff/family truly enhanced the neighborhood. We will greatly miss watching the lessons in the water! All the best to you Mike!”

“So sad but congratulations on a great run! Your Dad was the best and taught us all about surfing back in the 60’s. Can’t imagine coming to LBI without a stop at BB Surf Shop. Best wishes for future success and happiness. Thanks for all the memories.”

“My heart breaks as I see the island of my childhood slip away... You all were so wonderful.

Lisiewski went on to say that this chapter in his life is far from over. He still has to figure things out, but he would be open to having another surf shop in another location.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom